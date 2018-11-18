TODAY'S PAPER
The Denver Broncos defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-22, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at StubHub Center. 

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Kelvin Kuo

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball in for a touchdown during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Wide receiver Mike Williams #81 of the Los
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Wide receiver Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers hangs onto a pass at the 4 yard line in front of defensive back Tramaine Brock #22 of the Denver Broncos in the during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes a catch in front of cornerback Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos for a first down during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams #16 of the Los
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams #16 of the Los Angeles Chargers is hit by strong safety Darian Stewart #26 of the Denver Broncos for a first down catch in the during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos makes a pass in the during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Running back Royce Freeman #28 of the Denver
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Running back Royce Freeman #28 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown with tight end Matt LaCosse #83 during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay celebrates after
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay celebrates after scoring during a game on Sunday, Nov.18, 2018.

