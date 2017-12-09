TODAY'S PAPER
Cavaliers' Love out with sore left hip against Sixers

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is defended by

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is defended by Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND - (AP) -- Cavaliers center Kevin Love is out against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sore left hip.

Love went through warmups Saturday before the decision to hold him out was made. He injured the hip Wednesday against Memphis, but played Friday against Indiana, scoring 20 points in 26 minutes.

Love played in Cleveland's first 26 games, averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Ante Zizic started at center against Philadelphia. Sixers center Joel Embiid is also out because he has yet to be cleared to play on back-to-back nights following offseason knee surgery.

Cleveland is also playing without Tristan Thompson (strained left calf), Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle), Isaiah Thomas (strained right hip) and Iman Shumpert (left knee surgery).

