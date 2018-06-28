Central Islip’s Alexandrea Harriott wins Marcus Henry Award

Alexandrea Harriott of Central Islip High School continued a remarkable tradition and in the process created a family legacy.

Harriott, the Harvard-bound class valedictorian, on Thursday was awarded the fifth Newsday Marcus A. Henry Award presented annually to a Long Island high school senior who demonstrates excellence in athletics, academics and citizenship. She follows in the footsteps of her brother, Livingstone, who won the same award in 2016.

The award is named for former Newsday sports writer Marcus Henry, who died in 2014.

Livingstone, who just completed his sophomore year at Brown where he is a starting wide receiver, attended the morning presentation at the family’s church, First United Methodist of Central Islip, along with parents, Livingstone Sr. and Michele, Pastor Hector Rivera and school officials.

The strong Harriott family was clearly evident when Alexandrea said of this year’s Harvard-Brown football game on Sept. 21 in Providence, “I’ll sit on the Harvard side but I’ll be wearing a Brown shirt and rooting for my brother.”