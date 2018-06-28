TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
Sports

Central Islip’s Alexandrea Harriott wins Marcus Henry Award

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Print

Alexandrea Harriott of Central Islip High School continued a remarkable tradition and in the process created a family legacy.

Harriott, the Harvard-bound class valedictorian, on Thursday was awarded the fifth Newsday Marcus A. Henry Award presented annually to a Long Island high school senior who demonstrates excellence in athletics, academics and citizenship. She follows in the footsteps of her brother, Livingstone, who won the same award in 2016.

The award is named for former Newsday sports writer Marcus Henry, who died in 2014.

Livingstone, who just completed his sophomore year at Brown where he is a starting wide receiver, attended the morning presentation at the family’s church, First United Methodist of Central Islip, along with parents, Livingstone Sr. and Michele, Pastor Hector Rivera and school officials.

The strong Harriott family was clearly evident when Alexandrea said of this year’s Harvard-Brown football game on Sept. 21 in Providence, “I’ll sit on the Harvard side but I’ll be wearing a Brown shirt and rooting for my brother.”

Newsday

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers in the first Wheeler’s gem turns to stone, thanks to Mets bullpen
Mets closer Jeurys Familia walks to the dugout Familia can’t get an out as Mets fall to Pirates
Yankees' Luis Cessa pitches during the first inning Lennon: From top to bottom, Yanks’ staff has right stuff
Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa reacts after giving up Yankees go quietly in Philadelphia
Mets assistant GM John Ricco looks on during Rieber: Give the Mets GM job to Ricco
Mets first-round draft pick Jarred Kelenic during batting First-rounder Kelenic enjoying New York food