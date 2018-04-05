Chris Weidman will need a second surgery on his injured left thumb, the former UFC middleweight champion from Baldwin said Wednesday.

“Honestly, I’m happy I have some closure,” Weidman said from South Carolina as he helps his brother-in-law and No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson prepare for an upcoming fight against Darren Till.

“Every day I’d wake up and be like maybe it’s a little better, and it wasn’t.”

Weidman injured the thumb and surrounding ligaments in his fight against Kelvin Gastelum last summer at Nassau Coliseum. He won via third-round submission in front of a hometown crowd of just under 12,000 people.

Weidman (14-3) first had surgery to repair the thumb shortly after that fight. But in the months since, it hasn’t healed enough for him to begin serious training for a fight. It had been a constant problem for him, he said.

“I needed surgery and I know I’m doing the right thing,” said Weidman, ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s middleweight division.

He said he is expected to be out for two to three months after the surgery. It’s possible he could return to the octagon in the fall.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about the time frame,” Weidman said.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani first reported the news.