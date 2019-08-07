NFL

Kaepernick “still ready” to return

Colin Kaepernick says he’s “still ready” to return to the NFL, even though he is set to enter his third season out of the league.

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, Kaepernick, 31, is shown working out in a gym. He says in the video: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

The protests slowed down last season as the NFL made contributions to organizations chosen by players and promised more attention to social justice issues.

While he has been away from the playing field, the former quarterback has become an advocate for social and racial justice.

The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and cornerback Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid, who played 13 games last season for the Panthers, signed a three-year contract with Carolina in February.

OLYMPICS

Girardi to manager Team USA

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi will manage Team USA at an Olympic qualifying tournament in November, hoping to guide the squad to a spot at the 2022 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Girardi steered the Yankees to the 2009 title and also played for them when they won three championships. The former catcher started as a major league manager with the Marlins in 2006 and led the Yankees from 2008-17. Girardi, 54, works as an analyst for MLB Network.

While his work at the upcoming Olympic qualifier could lead to him guiding the squad at the Summer Games if the United States makes it, he’s also likely to attract interest from major league teams that would want him to manage in 2020.

“I look forward to leading Team USA as we strive for a gold medal and look to qualify for the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games,” he said in a statement.

COLLEGES

Silverio eligible for Hofstra

Omar Silverio, a rising sophomore 6-4 guard from St. Raymond’s High School in the Bronx, has been granted an NCAA waiver and will be eligible immediately to play for Hofstra, the school announced on Wednesday.

Silverio, born in the Dominican Republic, played in 28 games for Rhode Island last season, averaging 7.8 minutes and 1.8 points. He was a 1,000-point scorer in high school, then was a late addition to Rhode Island’s roster after having been released from his commitment to Santa Clara.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s understanding of Omar’s case and are thankful to both the NCAA and Rhode Island for their support of this waiver,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said in a statement. “Omar has a very important support system here at Hofstra and with his family nearby we look forward to him becoming an integral part of the Hofstra community.”

— MARK HERRMANN

Wright leaving St. John’s

Eli Wright’s career at St. John’s will end without him playing a game.

St. John’s announced that the 6-5 redshirt junior guard has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and intends to leave the school. Wright sat out last season after transferring to St. John’s from Mississippi State.

ESPN had Wright ranked as the No. 65 recruit in the high school class of 2016. Wright played two seasons at Mississippi State, averaging 3.0 points in 34 games as a sophomore and 3.5 points in 30 games as a freshman.

“St. John’s is a great place and it has been an honor to be part of this basketball program over the past year,” Wright said in a statement released by St. John’s.

Wright’s departure comes a day after coach Mike Anderson got a commitment from 6-2 shooting guard Rasheem Dunn, who played two seasons at St. Francis of Brooklyn and sat out last season at Cleveland State. — MIKE ROSE