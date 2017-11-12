NCAA Division II Tournament: Adelphi vs. LIU Post

Adelphi hosted LIU Post in the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor defends a pass by Adelphi forward Jessica Petry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alice Schonfeldt kicks the ball away from Adelphi forward Taylor Sipos during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger controls the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi defender Savannah Taylor heads the ball against LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alice Schonfeldt and Adelphi midfielder Madison Raposo vie for possession during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Sarah McGarry heads the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Sarah McGarry heads the ball away from the net against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow makes a save as Adelphi defender Marisa Dennis looks to rebound during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post players celebrate their 3-2 win against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi goalkeeper Isabel Sandstrom make a save against LIU Post during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post starters huddle against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor runs for the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger controls the ball against Adelphi forward Jessica Petry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger heel kicks the ball away from Adelphi midfielder Sabrina Blaskovic during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alexandra Dencker inbounds the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor and Adelphi defender Savannah Taylor leap for the ball during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor passes the ball behind her as LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger follows during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament against Adelphi at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor controls the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post players celebrate a goal by LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce scores a goal past LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow and LIU Post defender Paige Sherlock high five before the start of the second half against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor controls the ball as LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger follows the play during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament against Adelphi at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor plays against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Taylor Sipos is guarded by LIU Post defender Kristen Breihof during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce kicks the ball ahead of LIU Post midfielder Sarah McGarry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post head coach Mark Dawson looks on during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament against Adelphi at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Julia Duffy controls the ball ahead of Adelphi midfielder Sabrina Blaskovic during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Paige Sherlock kicks the ball away from Adelphi forward Jeanine Nunez during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post players celebrate a goal by LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce traps the ball ahead of LIU Post forward Julia Duffy during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor and Adelphi defender Savannah Taylor vie for possession during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor competes for the ball against Adelphi forward Jessica Petry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor runs for a corner kick against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi goalkeeper Isabel Sandstrom clears the ball against LIU Post during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor competes for the ball against Adelphi forward Jessica Petry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Gabrielle Clark vies for possession with Adelphi midfielder Michelle Wienecke during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow leaps to make a save against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor competes for the ball against Adelphi forward Jessica Petry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post players celebrate their 3-2 win against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Jeanine Nunez kicks a penalty kick against LIU Post during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alice Schonfeldt traps the ball ahead of Adelphi forward Jeanine Nunez during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor, center facing, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Kristen Breihof controls the ball ahead of Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alice Schonfeldt, right, and LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger celebrate as time runs out during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. LIU Post defeated Adelphi 3-2.

LIU Post midfielder Veronica Saager and Adelphi defender Nicole Forte vie for possession during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce vies for possession with LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor heads the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Gabrielle Clark heads the ball against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Veronica Saager and Adelphi defender Nicole Forte vie for possession during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Julia Duffy controls the ball ahead of Adelphi midfielder Sabrina Blaskovic during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Jacqueline Diffley redirects the ball against LIU Post midfielder Sarah McGarry during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi goalkeeper Isabel Sandstrom makes a save against LIU Post during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post midfielder Gabrielle Clark and Adelphi forward Erica Bleimeyer vie for the ball during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor plays the ball against Adelphi defender Savannah Taylor during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

The ball goes between the legs of Adelphi goalkeeper Isabel Sandstrom on a kick by LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor for a goal during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Taylor Sipos and LIU Post forward Andrea Huntzinger vie for the ball during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Alice Schonfeldt controls the ball against Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor looks for a pass against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post defender Kristen Breihof guards Adelphi forward Taylor Sipos during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Jeanine Nunez controls the ball against LIU Post during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow leaps to make a save against Adelphi during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi defender Nicole Forte kicks the ball away from LIU Post forward Erin O'Connor during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Adelphi forward Kerianne Scorce scores a goal past LIU Post goalkeeper Hillevi Eklow during the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament at Motamed Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.