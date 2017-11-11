Adelphi certainly had a flair for the dramatic Saturday night.

The Panthers connected for the equalizer late in regulation, then Joseph Sanchez scored the game-winner with 2:31 remaining in sudden-death overtime to best Goldey-Beacom in the NCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament second-round game.

The Panthers (14-2-2) will play LIU Post, 2-1 winners over the University of the District of Columbia earlier in the day, in the third round in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday or Friday.

Sanchez drilled the game-winner, a hard shot into the lower left corner of the net past goalkeeper Suhail Bismilla from Andre De Giorgio’s feed for his third goal of the season on a cold night at Motamed Field.

De Giorgio, frustrated by Bismilla for most of the match, finally found the range with 1:56 remaining in regulation. The senior forward latched onto Federico De Oliveira’s pass and slotted home his 12th goal from six yards to equalize at 1-1.

The match essentially was a 108-minute power play for the Panthers, which included 90 minutes of regulation and of almost 18 minutes overtime. They did everything but find the back of the net.

The hosts held the ball for long stretches of time and did everything but score. They peppered shots at the goal, over and wide of the target and sometimes right to Bismilla, but never behind him.

The Panthers came out aggressively, putting great pressure on Goldey-Beacom. Their efforts almost paid off at 2:56 when Sanchez powered a close-range shot that was blocked by the defense.

It set the tone for the night.

Combining an effective short passing game and an occasional long ball to open things up, the Panthers forced the Lightning to chase the game in an attempt to wear out their foes.

Yet, it was Goldey-Beacom that struck first against the run of play at 20:43. Chahin Aghrim, latching onto Mateus Silvestre’s pass, slipped the ball past an onrushing goalkeeper Raymond Leto to lift the Lightning into the lead.

Goldey-Beacom’s defense bent but did not break. It managed to hold off Adelphi through a combination of Bismilla’s goalkeeping, a backline anchored by center backs Declyn Brown and Artur Zvinchuk that blocked shots, and some errant shooting by the hosts.

Bismilla denied De Giorgi four times. He saved his best stops for the waning minutes of regulation — a spectacular punch save on the senior forward’s eight-yard attempt at 78:20 and a diving block of point-blank shot at 85:44.