TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
SportsCollege

Atlanta 2020 Final Four also site of Division II, III finals

By The Associated Press
Print

ATLANTA - The return of the Final Four to Atlanta in 2020 also will bring the Division II and III championships back to the city.

Atlanta hosted all three championships in 2013, the last time it was the site of the Final Four. It's the only other year all three divisions held their championship games in the same city.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday all three women's championships will be held in Dallas as part of the 2023 NCAA women's Final Four. The three women's championships were held in the same city in Indianapolis in 2016.

The 2020 men's Final Four is scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 4 and 6. The Division II and Division III championships will be played at nearby State Farm Arena on April 5.

Associated
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Cameron Maybin runs off the field after the Source: Yanks acquire outfielder Cameron Maybin
Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier reacts by breaking Frazier placed on IL with left ankle injury
Devon Toews of the Islanders skates with the How the Isles fared against the Hurricanes
4/24/19: Yankees come back from trailing by 5 Yankees come back from trailing by 5 runs
4/24/19: Hoskins homers, Phillies shut out Mets Hoskins homers, Phillies shut out Mets
CC Sabathia of the Yankees pitches during the CC doesn't reach milestone, but Yanks rally to win