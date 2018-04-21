Hofstra closer Chris Weiss threw 2 2⁄3 innings of one-run relief with four strikeouts as the Pride upended first-place College of Charleston, 2-1, in a CAA baseball game.

Weiss escaped a bases loaded, no outs jam in the ninth inning, allowing one run, to pick up his sixth save. It was Hofstra’s second straight win over the Cougars. The Pride (16-15, 6-8) won 2-0 on Friday.

Hofstra starter Matt Weissheier shut out the Cougars (27-13, 9-5) for 6 1⁄3 innings. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out two.

“We’re getting great pitching against one of the best teams in our conference,” Hofstra coach John Russo said. “John Rooney threw a shut out on Friday and we continued that momentum today with Weissheier and Weiss and some excellent defense.”

Men’s Lacrosse

NYIT 11, LIU Post 7: LeRoy Halftown’s four goals and one assist led No. 8 NYIT (9-4 overall, 4-0 ECC). Halftown’s goal with 2:31 remaining gave the Bears a 9-7 lead. Andrew Zito and Michael Trainor added two goals apiece for NYIT. Nick Grassa led Post (8-3, 4-1) with three goals. NYIT goalkeeper Brian Jockers had 10 saves; Post goalie Bryan Ochs had 11.

Molloy 7, Saint Thomas Aquinas 6: Tim Steinman scored three goals, including the winner with 1:50 remaining in overtime to lift Molloy (8-5, 1-3 ECC). Brenton Mighty tied the score at 6 for STA with 5:08 left in regulation after Kevin Pasiter put Molloy ahead 6-5 with 6:50 left. The Lions won 10 of 16 faceoffs.

Merrimack College 10, Adelphi 9: Sean Black scored the winner for Merrimack with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter. Michael Paccione scored three goals for Adelphi (9-3, 8-2 Northeast-10). Nicolas Racalbuto and John Arcidiacono each added two goals. Brendan McDougal made 11 saves for the Panthers.

Maritime 10, Farmingdale State 6: Dylan Fitzgerald had two goals for State (8-7, 2-3 Skyline). Goalkeeper Dan Wood recorded 10 saves for the Rams. Matt DeMeo and Nick Pellegrino led Maritime with four goals apiece.

Women’s Lacrosse

Adelphi 18, Saint Anselm 4: Michele Scannell and Beth Ann Pierce each scored three goals and had one assist to lead No. 1 Adelphi (14-1, 12-0 NE-10). Alison Johnson had two goals and five assists. Emma Lemanski made two saves for Adelphi, which had 15 ground balls.

LIU Post 13, NYIT 10: Alyssa Mallery scored five goals to lead Post (12-3, 8-0 ECC). Brianna Feldman added two goals. Olivia Kirk made 10 saves for Post. The Pioneers had 18 ground balls compared to NYIT’s 15. Alyssa Milano scored six goals for NYIT (11-4, 4-2). The Bears had 15 draw controls compared to Post’s 10.

USMMA 12, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 8: Jessica Reilly had four goals and two assists, and Meredith Willard and Kelly Midas added three goals apiece to lead USMMA (10-0, 5-0 Skyline). Goalkeeper Hannah Gizzi recorded eight saves for the Mariners. Lauryn Gregson and Nicole Stoppelli each had two goals and one assist for St. Joseph’s (5-7, 3-2).

Farmingdale State 21, Maritime 13: Courtney Gendels scored seven goals and had four assists to lead State (5-8, 4-1 Skyline). Nicole Ingrassia added four goals and two assists. Jessica Meyers made 16 saves for the Rams.

SUNY-Old Westbury 20, Mount St. Vincent 8: Natasha Treuman scored seven goals to lead Old Westbury (4-9, 3-2 Skyline). Halle Johnson added five goals. LaChaye Allen had four goals. Ashley Gugliuzzo made 10 saves for the Panthers.