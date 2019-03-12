TODAY'S PAPER
March Madness: 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament automatic qualifiers

Iona guard and tournament MVP Rickey McGill celebrates

Iona guard and tournament MVP Rickey McGill celebrates cutting the net after an 81-60 win against Monmouth in the championship NCAA college basketball game during the MAAC tournament, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Albany, N.Y.  Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Selection Sunday is around the corner, but the madness of March already has begun with teams competing in conference tournaments across the nation and vying for a spot in the Big Dance. Here's a list of 32 conferences and their tournament champions earning automatic qualifying bids for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament:

America East:

American:

Atlantic 10:

ACC:

Atlantic Sun: Liberty

Big 12:

Big East:

Big Sky:

Big South: Gardner–Webb

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA:

C-USA:

Horizon:

Ivy League:

MAAC: Iona

MAC:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley: Bradley

Mountain West:

NEC:

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Pac-12:

Patriot:

SEC:

Southern: Wofford

Southland:

SWAC:

Summit League:

Sun Belt:

WCC:

WAC:

