March Madness: 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament automatic qualifiers
Selection Sunday is around the corner, but the madness of March already has begun with teams competing in conference tournaments across the nation and vying for a spot in the Big Dance. Here's a list of 32 conferences and their tournament champions earning automatic qualifying bids for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament:
America East:
American:
Atlantic 10:
ACC:
Atlantic Sun: Liberty
Big 12:
Big East:
Big Sky:
Big South: Gardner–Webb
Big Ten:
Big West:
CAA:
C-USA:
Horizon:
Ivy League:
MAAC: Iona
MAC:
MEAC:
Missouri Valley: Bradley
Mountain West:
NEC:
Ohio Valley: Murray State
Pac-12:
Patriot:
SEC:
Southern: Wofford
Southland:
SWAC:
Summit League:
Sun Belt:
WCC:
WAC:
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.