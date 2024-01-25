Murray scores 21, Flanigan has double-double and Ole Miss routs Arkansas 77-51

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored 21 points, Allen Flanigan had a double-double and Mississippi routed Arkansas 77-51 on Wednesday night.

Murray shot 8 of 15 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Matthew Murrell added 18 points for Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3 SEC), which shot 47% (31 of 66) overall and scored 22 points from 14 Arkansas turnovers. Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 11 points and Flanigan finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels, who ended a two-game skid.

Khalif Battle scored 11 points and Joseph Pinion added 10 for Arkansas (10-9, 1-5). The Razorbacks shot 33% (17 of 51) from the field and missed 17 of their 22 attempts from long range.

Ole Miss opened on a 12-2 run and built a 36-28 lead at the break. Murrell scored 12 points and Brakefield added nine first-half points. Murray's 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark of the second half stretched the Rebels' lead to 51-31.

Arkansas, which has lost five of its last six games, hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at Texas A&M on Saturday.

