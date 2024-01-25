SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Murray scores 21, Flanigan has double-double and Ole Miss routs Arkansas 77-51

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored 21 points, Allen Flanigan had a double-double and Mississippi routed Arkansas 77-51 on Wednesday night.

Murray shot 8 of 15 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Matthew Murrell added 18 points for Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3 SEC), which shot 47% (31 of 66) overall and scored 22 points from 14 Arkansas turnovers. Jaemyn Brakefield chipped in 11 points and Flanigan finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels, who ended a two-game skid.

Khalif Battle scored 11 points and Joseph Pinion added 10 for Arkansas (10-9, 1-5). The Razorbacks shot 33% (17 of 51) from the field and missed 17 of their 22 attempts from long range.

Ole Miss opened on a 12-2 run and built a 36-28 lead at the break. Murrell scored 12 points and Brakefield added nine first-half points. Murray's 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark of the second half stretched the Rebels' lead to 51-31.

Arkansas, which has lost five of its last six games, hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at Texas A&M on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME