USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:

Dropped Out: No. 23 Miami (Fla.) (10-2).

Others receiving votes: Syracuse (11-1) 42; Miami (Fla.) (10-2) 39; Michigan (11-3) 10; North Carolina (9-4) 9; UNLV (11-1) 5; Oregon State (12-0) 4; Princeton (10-3) 4; Davidson (11-1) 3; Seton Hall (9-4) 3; Vanderbilt (13-1) 3; Saint Joseph's (12-1) 2.