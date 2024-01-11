SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Emma Ronsiek scores 25, No. 22 Creighton rolls to 89-53 win over Butler

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 25 points and No. 22 Creighton hit 12 3-pointers in rolling to an 89-53 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Ronsiek was 10-of-12 shooting to help the Bluejays (12-3, 3-2 Big East Conference) shoot 55% (36 of 65). Lauren Jensen added 14 points, making three 3-pointers to lead the team that went 12 of 23 behind the line. Mallory Brake had 12 points.

Creighton had a 41-30 rebounding advantage and had 21 assists — eight by Molly Mogensen — on 36 baskets.

The Bluejays broke to a quick 14-4 lead but settled for an 18-11 advantage after one quarter. The Bulldogs got the deficit to one early in the second quarter, but Ronsiek had six points in a 13-1 run to help Creighton take a 37-25 lead into the break.

An 11-2 surge to open the second half, with Jensen converting a three-point play and hitting a 3, broke the game open and Maly's shot at the buzzer made it 66-36 going into the fourth quarter. Creighton had four 3s and went 12 of 17 in the third while Butler was 4 of 13.

Rachel Kent had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-7, 0-4), who shot 32% (18 of 57).

Providence is at Creighton on Sunday. Villanova visits Butler on Saturday.

