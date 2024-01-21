Samuel helps Florida beat Missouri 79-67 for first true road win of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyrese Samuel had 17 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Florida notched its first true road win of the season with a 79-67 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Samuel made 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 12 free throws for the Gators (12-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Will Richard and Zyon Pullin scored 13 and 11, respectively. Micah Handlogten had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Tamar Bates scored a career-high 36 points for the Tigers (8-10, 0-5). Bates made 13 of 21 from the field with a 3-pointer and all nine of his foul shots. His previous high was 25 points, set earlier this season. Nick Honor hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Bates is the only player in the country who shoots 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 90% at the free-throw line.

Clayton had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, Samuel scored eight and Florida took a 37-34 lead into halftime. Missouri led 16-12 on Noah Carter's jumper with 11:16 remaining. Clayton put the Gators up 22-20 with a 3-pointer at the 6:51 mark. Honor's 3-pointer pulled Missouri even at 32 with 2:39 to go. Samuel hit the second of two free throws and Handlogten followed with a dunk to give the Tigers the three-point lead.

Florida grabbed the first double-digit advantage when Riley Kugel's 3-pointer put the Gators up 63-52 with 7:36 left to play and Missouri got no closer than 10 from there.

The Gators lead the all-time series 10-4 and have a 4-3 record in Columbia.

Missouri travels to play Texas A&M on Tuesday. Florida returns home to play Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Florida's Riley Kugel, left, shoots over Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/L.G. Patterson

___

