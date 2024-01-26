SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Derkack scores 19 to guide Merrimack to 60-44 victory over Wagner

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Jordan Derkack scored 19 points to lead Merrimack to a 60-44 victory over Wagner on Thursday night.

Derkack added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Warriors (11-10, 5-2 Northeast Conference). Freshman Adam Clark scored 16 on 7-for-11 shooting.

Julian Brown made three 3-pointers and scored 11 to lead the Seahawks (9-9, 3-3).

