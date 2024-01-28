SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jaylen Murray scores 16 points, hits clutch 3 as Ole Miss pulls away late to beat Texas A&M 71-68

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jaylen Murray scored 16 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 and Mississippi rallied late to beat Texas A&M 71-68 on Saturday night.

Brandon Murray scored five straight points and Jaylen Murray hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc during a 14-3 run that gave Ole Miss a 67-63 lead with 14 seconds remaining. Wade Taylor IV answered with a 3-pointer to pull Texas A&M to 67-66 with 9.5 seconds left.

The teams traded free throws before Matthew Murrell hit a pair from the line with five seconds to go. Tyrece Radford then missed a potential-tying 3 to end it.

Jaylen Murray and Brakefield combined for six of the Rebels' 10 3-pointers. Allen Flanigan added 11 points and Brandon Murray finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss (17-3, 4-3 SEC).

Taylor made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting to lead Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4). Radford chipped in with 13 points.

Austin Nunez hit a 3-pointer for Ole Miss that tied the game 51-all with 7:51 remaining. The Aggies then used a 9-2 spurt for a 60-53 lead with 3:39 to play before the Rebels pulled away.

Murray and Flanigan combined for 15 points to help Ole Miss build a 31-29 halftime lead. Taylor made three 3-pointers and scored 14 first-half points for the Aggies.

Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday.

Texas A&M hosts Florida on Saturday.

