SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Texas A&M uses the free-throw line and Wade Taylor IV's 19 points to get past Missouri 63-57

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points and Texas A&M beat Missouri 63-57 on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M scored half of its 30 first-half points from the free-throw line to build a five-point lead. Missouri opened the second with a 14-8 surge, on three 3-pointers and Connor Vanover's alley-oop dunk, for a 39-38 advantage with 13:35 remaining. It was Missouri’s only lead of the second half.

Texas A&M scored the next six points before Missouri pulled to 45-44 with 8:15 left, but the Tigers didn’t get closer.

Taylor made three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Andersson Garcia and Tyrece Radford added 11 points apiece for Texas A&M (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot just 15 of 52 (29%) overall. Henry Coleman III added 10 points for the Aggies.

Texas A&M made 15 of 20 free throws in the first half and finished 27-of-37 (73%) shooting at the line. The Aggies also scored 21 points from 15 Missouri turnovers.

Sean East II scored 17 points and Tamar Bates had 16 for Missouri (8-11, 0-6), which shot 21 of 54 (39%) that included eight from long range, and they were 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Taylor made a pair of 3s and scored 10 points in the first half while the rest of the Aggies shot 3 of 17 (18%) from the floor, but they still led 30-25 at the break. Bates and East combined for 17 first-half points for the Tigers.

Missouri will look to end its six-game losing streak when it plays at South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M, which has won three of its last four games, hosts Mississippi on Saturday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME