SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

DJ Horne's career-high 27 lead NC State past Louisville, 89-83

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DJ Horne drained six of the nine 3-points shots he took, scoring a season-high 27 points as North Carolina State bounced back from its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss to beat Louisville 89-83 on Saturday afternoon.

The win marks the first time since the 2001-02 season that the Wolfpack have won their first three ACC road games.

In Wednesday's home court loss to No. 7 North Carolina, NC State (12-4, 4-1) struggled offensively, shooting just 26.9% from the floor. Against the Cardinals (6-10, 1-4), the Wolfpack shot 32 of 59 from the field (54.2%), including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and hit 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.

NC State held a 44-30 lead with a minute left in the first half, but Louisville rallied to score the final five points to trail 44-35 at the break. Jayden Taylor scored at the basket to start the second half, pushing the lead back into double digits, but the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run powered by two Brandon Huntley-Hatfield field goals sandwiched around a jumper and 3-pointer by Mike James to get within two, 46-42. Curtis Williams' 3-pointer with 11:55 gave Louisville a brief 55-54 lead and his trey two minutes later pulled them even at 58-58. Horne answered with a 3 and DJ Burns Jr. hit a jumper to put the Wolfpack back in front and they would not trail again.

Horne hit 9 of 14 from the field to lead the Wolfpack offense. Burns and Casey Morsell each scored 13 points and O'Connell was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 11 points and six assists.

Louisville returned home after winning its first true road game in more than two calendar years, beating Miami 80-71, going 0-22.

James led five Cardinals into double-figure scoring, putting up 20 points. Williams hit 4 of 6 from distance to put up 15 points Ty-Laur was 6 for 6 from the foul line to add 14 more. Huntley-Hatfield put up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Skyy Clark added 10 points.

NC State returns home to play host to Wake Forest Tuesday. Louisville plays at North Carolina Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME