Lee's big fourth quarter helps No. 12 Kansas State women turn back Oklahoma 74-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and No. 12 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma 74-57 on Wednesday night, running the Wildcats' winning streak to 10.

Lee had a pair of three-point plays and scored 10 points in the last 2 1/2 minutes after Oklahoma had cut a 16-point deficit to seven.

Serena Sundell had 16 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12), who used their longest winning streak in coach Jeff Mittie's 10 seasons to reach a 16-1 record for the fourth time in school history. Gabby Gregory and Zyanna Walker both added 13 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 11.

Kansas State blocked 12 shots, five by Lee and four by Gregory. The Wildcats have held 15 opponents under 60 points a game.

Skylar Vann scored 14 points for the Sooners (9-6, 3-1), who came in averaging 79 points a game but shot just 27% (19 of 70). Nevaeh Tot added 13 points and Sahara Williams 12.

Sundell had six straight points for K-State to put the lead at 58-42 with 5:35 to go. Vann then had seven points in a 7-0 Sooner run to cut the margin to seven with 3:17 left. The teams traded free throws before Lee converted her first three-point play, making it 63-53 with 2:29 to play and the lead remained in double figures from there.

Kansas State scored the last six points of the first quarter, tying the game at 15 on Walker's fast-break layup as time ran out.

Gregory opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Walker and Sundell had layups for a 22-15 lead. Glenn had a layup and Sundell and Glenn followed with 3-pointers to close the quarter for a 37-25 halftime lead.

Oklahoma missed its last nine shots of the half and shot 4 of 17 for the quarter while the Wildcats hit five 3-pointers.

The Sooners only went 3 of 17 in the third quarter but Kansas State was just 5 of 16 and it was 47-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Kansas State is home against No. 10 Texas on Saturday when Texas Tech visits Oklahoma.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here