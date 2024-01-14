SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ejim, Kayleigh Truong lead No. 16 Gonzaga women to 85-67 win over San Diego, 28th straight home win

By The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kayleigh Truong had 21 points and seven assists and No. 16 Gonzaga won its ninth-straight game with an 85-67 romp past San Diego on Saturday.

Kaylynne Truong added 11 points for the Bulldogs (16-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who have won 28th-straight home games, the third longest streak in the nation.

Kayleigh Truong was 8-of-9 shooting but Gonzaga went 7 of 17 in the fourth quarter to drop to 30 of 61 for the game. Ejim got her 15th career double-double.

Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points to lead the Toreros (4-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Kylie Horstmeyer added 10 points. Sheffey was 7 of 12 shooting and her teammates went 16 of 46 (35%). They also shot better from 3-point range (43%) than inside the arc (39%).

Ejim opened the game with a layup, Brynna Maxwell drained a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs never trailed. It was 21-13 after one quarter and 43-33 at the half. Gonzaga shot 54% (15 of 28) and held San Diego to 39% (12 of 31) in the first half.

Four Bulldogs scored to open the second half, pushing the lead to 52-33. The lead got as high as 22. It never dropped below double figures after Kayleigh Truong hit a 3-pointer at 3:42 of the second period that made it 33-21.

