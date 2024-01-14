SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hawkins, Gittens rally Florida International to 72-68 victory over UTEP

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Javaunte Hawkins hit four 3-pointers and scored 20, Dashon Gittens added 19 points and Florida International rallied to beat UTEP 72-68 on Saturday.

Hawkins made half of his 14 shots for the Panthers (7-11, 2-1 Conference USA), who trailed 36-28 at halftime. Gittens was 6 for 8 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line, adding four steals. Mohamed Sanogo had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench, sinking 5 of 7 shots.

Tae Hardy had 15 points, three assists and three steals for the Miners (9-8, 0-2). Freshmen reserves Trey Horton and David Terrell Jr. scored 14 and 10, respectively. Horton was 4 for 4 from 3-point range, while Terrell added four steals and three assists.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME