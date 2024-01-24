UCF beats West Virginia 72-59 behind Ibrahima Diallo's double-double

ORLANDO — Jaylin Sellers scored 18 points, Ibrahima Diallo had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and UCF beat West Virginia 72-59 on Tuesday night.

UCF scored the opening eight points and added a 9-0 run for a 19-7 lead. The Knights led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the first half, taking a 37-24 lead on Thierno Sylla’s open 3-pointer from the corner as the horn sounded.

It was UCF’s first halftime lead in Big 12 play this season.

UCF led by as many as 21 points in the second half before West Virginia got as close as 66-56 with 1:36 remaining on Seth Wilson's 3-pointer. Diallo answered at the other end with a lob dunk off a pass from Antwann Jones, and Darius Johnson sealed it with four free throws.

Jones added 13 points for UCF (12-6, 3-3 Big 12), which was coming off its conference road win in program history against Texas. The Knights went 21 of 25 from the free-throw line making 17 straight.

West Virginia did not have a double-digit scorer until Josiah Harris made a 3-pointer with 6:15 remaining in the second half. Harris finished with 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range.

RaeQuan Battle, averaging a team-high 19.5 points, was held to five points on 2-of-6 shooting for West Virginia (7-12, 2-4), which was coming off a 91-85 victory over No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

It was the second meeting between the teams — the first since the Mountaineers won 83-45 on Nov. 24, 2017.

UCF travels to Cincinnati for a Saturday contest. West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

