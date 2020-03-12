TODAY'S PAPER
Adelphi plans to host four NCAA Division II women's hoops games on Friday

Adelphi University.

Adelphi University. Credit: Newsday/Danielle Finkelstein

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Adelphi University said the school still plans to host four NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament games Friday on campus.

The games, featuring top Division II basketball programs from schools across the East Coast, are at noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the on-campus arena.

The NCAA announced plans this week to limit the number of people who attend their men's and women's basketball tournament games, citing concerns about limiting large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No more than 120 people per team will be allowed in the arena for the Division II women's basketball games, thanks to the NCAA's six-ticket limit per member of each team's 20-person traveling party.

Adelphi spokeswoman Emily Dorko said school officials are “in constant communication with our championships liaison at the NCAA office, as it is their tournament.”
Adelphi, the top seed in the East region, hosts No. 8 Jefferson (Philadelphia) at 5 p.m. Molloy, seeded fifth, plays No. 4 University of the Sciences in Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

