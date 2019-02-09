Nick Cambio scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Adelphi (16-8, 10-6 Northeast-10) in a 83-78 men’s basketball win over New Haven on Saturday. Ronnie Silva added 22 points and six assists. Adelphi went 28-for-46 (60.9 percent) from the field and 15-for-24 from beyond-the-arc (62.5 percent).

Farmingdale State 90, St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 64: Matthew Graham scored 15 points to lead Farmingdale State (16-7, 14-4 Skyline) and their sixth consecutive win. George Riefenstahl added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Beeson tallied 11 points and four rebounds off the bench. Farmingdale State went 38-for-70 (54.3 percent) from the floor.

College of Mount Saint Vincent 56, SUNY-Old Westbury 53: Pedro Marquez scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three assists for SUNY-Old Westbury (13-10, 11-7 Skyline). Alan McDonald added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

District of Columbia 83, NYIT 78: Marcus Saint-Furcy scored 21 points and had five assists for NYIT (2-20, 2-11 East Coast Conference). Zahir Porter added 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. District of Columbia came back from a 22-point second-half deficit.

Purchase College 77, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 62: Doug Niblock scored 14 points and had four assists for St. Joseph’s (5-18, 4-14 Skyline). Brad Weiss added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Thomas Aquinas College 124, LIU Post 76: Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 32 points, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals for LIU Post (0-20, 0-13 East Coast Conference). Kendall Ogilvie added 16 points.

Women’s Basketball

Stony Brook 64, UMass Lowell 47: Jerell Matthews scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had four steals and one block to lead Stony Brook (18-6, 7-4 America East). India Pagan added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Shania Johnson tallied 10 points and nine assists. Johnson topped the Stony Brook single-season assists record (185) previously held by Jill Cook (180 in 1989-90). Stony Brook had 28 points in the paint, compared to UMass Lowell’s 10.

NYIT 75, District of Columbia 49: Ketsia Athias scored 18 points and had three blocks to lead NYIT (18-5, 10-3 East Coast Conference). Tiara Place added 15 points. Meg Knollmeyer tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds. NYIT outrebounded District of Columbia, 44-29.

SUNY-Old Westbury 73, College of Mount Saint Vincent 62: Davida Warren scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead SUNY-Old Westbury (19-4, 12-4 Skyline). Charlotte Renker added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Adelphi 62, University of New Haven 53: Niajah Morgan scored 22 points to lead Adelphi (11-12, 8-8 Northeast-10). Jess Camarda added 15 points. Leonie Edringer tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.

St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 67, Farmingdale State 59: Nia Miller scored 28 points for Farmingdale State (7-16, 7-9 Skyline). Alexis Hunter added 11 points and 21 rebounds.

Purchase College 65, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 52: Alicia Indence scored 27 points for St. Joseph’s (3-20, 2-14 Skyline). Alyssa Signor added 11 points. Juliana Cintron-Leonardo grabbed 13 rebounds.

Saint Thomas Aquinas College 85, LIU Post 65: Sasha Patterson scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for LIU Post (15-8, 8-5 East Coast Conference). Shannon Doyle added 15 points.