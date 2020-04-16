The Adelphi women’s basketball team was the dominant Division II program in the greater New York area – going 27-3 – and it was reflected in this year’s Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Awards. Leonie Edringer was selected as Co-Player of the Year, Katie Murphy was picked to the All-Met first team and Missy Traversi was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

Edringer, a 6-1 senior, averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots as she shared the honor with Ruth Adams of St. Thomas Aquinas. Murphy, a 5-7 junior guard from Hauppauge, averaged 12.3 points and 6.6 assists. Traversi, the fourth-year coach, guided the team through winning streaks of 16 and 10 games en route to an NCAA Tournament berth before the national tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pace’s Jackie DelliSanti, a swingman from Commack High who averaged 16.8 points, and Molloy guard Kadijah Dickson, who averaged 15.6 ponts and 8.2 rebounds, also were picked to the first team. NYIT forward Ketsia Athias and guard Meg Knollmeyer and Queens College forward Raiana Brown, out of North Babylon High, were chosen to the second team.

In Division III, senior guard Kaleigh D’Arcy of USMMA was selected to the first team and Baruch guard Nia Dawson, out of Pierson High, was a third-teamer.