Barker scores 19, Green adds 14, No. 24 Alabama women coast past Alabama A&M 84-59

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 19 points, Zaay Green added 14 and No. 24 Alabama rolled to an 84-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

Barker was 9-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide (2-0). Green had six rebounds, five assists and three steals against Dawn E. Thornton, her former coach at Arkansas Pine Bluff who is in her first year with the Bulldogs. Aaliyah Nye contributed 12 points.

Kaila Walker scored 13 points to lead Alabama A&M (1-1).

Barker and Green combined for 25 points in the first half as the Crimson Tide went up 46-25. They made 12 of 16 shots in the second quarter to 4 of 17 for A&M to stretch a 20-15 lead to 19. Green, who had 10 points in the quarter, had six in a 13-0 run that made the lead 39-19 with 3:06 remaining before the half.

Despite going 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter, Alabama shot 56.5% (35 of 62), going 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs shot 34% (19 of 56).

It was the second easy win for Alabama, which is ranked for the first time since 1999.