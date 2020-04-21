Hofstra guard Desure Buie, St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie and Steve Pikiell, the former Stony Brook coach now at Rutgers, were among those honored on Tuesday as the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association announced its Division I men’s basketball awards.

Buie, the senior guard, was named All-Met first team. Champagnie, a freshman forward, was named Rookie of the Year. Pikiell capped a breakthrough season with the Scarlet Knights (20-11) as the All-Met Coach of the Year.

Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell, an AP All-America first-teamer and the Big East Player of the Year, captured the prestigious Haggerty Award for the second straight year. Powell is the eighth player to win the award more than once in its 80 years.

Buie helped The Pride (26-8) capture the Colonial Athletic Association championship by averaging 18.2 points and 5.9 assists. Hofstra earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament – the Pride’s first in 19 years – before the NCAA cancelled the championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pikiell is Coach of the Year for the third time in 11 seasons, winning it in both 2010 and 2013 while with Stony Brook. This was the Scarlet Knights’ first 20-win season since 2003-04, and they cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than three decades.

Champagnie, also tabbed for the Big East’s All-Freshman team, averaged 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in 30 games for the Red Storm (17-15).

Hofstra senior swingman Eli Pemberton and LIU senior swingman Raiquan Clark were named to All-Met second-team. St. John’s junior LJ Figueroa and Saint Peter’s sophomore forward K.C. Ndefo, out of Elmont High, were named to the All-Met third team.

Leifer recognized

In Division III, Gabe Leifer of Lawrence was named to the All-Met first team. The 6-5 senior out of Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva averaged 16.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists as the Maccabees went 29-1 and advancds to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 before the national tournament was cancelled. John Jay’s Doug Levy, a 6-7 senior out of Smithtown West, also was tabbed for the first team after averaging 12.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bloodhounds.

Three more Island ties

Baldwin product D.J. Rodwell of Dominican College, Nick Cornett of Molloy College and Ronnie Silva of Adelphi were all named to the All-Met Division II first team.