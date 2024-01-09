AP Player of the Week: Marcus Domask keeps No. 10 Illinois rolling along

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 8 of the season:

MARCUS DOMASK, Illinois

The transfer from Southern Illinois, where he was a four-year standout, had 32 points, six assists and five rebounds in leading the Fighting Illini to a 96-66 blowout of Northwestern. Domask followed with 26 points and five assists in an 83-78 loss to No. 1 Purdue, where he helped pick up for suspended star Terrence Shannon Jr. The former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball had a career-best 33 points on 13-of-15 shooting last month in a Top 25 showdown against Florida Atlantic, too.

RUNNER-UP

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB. The two-time JUCO All-American at Arizona Western had 23 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over UT-San Antonio, then had 23 points and 15 boards in a win over South Florida. He also had 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Blazers' win over UNC-Asheville, making it three straight 20-15 games for him.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas; Sherif Gross-Bullock, Bryant; Jason Edwards, North Texas.

Illinois' Marcus Domask gestures to the crowd after assisting Coleman Hawkins on a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 96-66. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

KEEP AN EYE ON

Great Osobor, Utah State. He had 32 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a win over Air Force, then had 20 points and 14 boards in a win over No. 13 Colorado State that helped vault the Aggies into the poll at No. 20 this week. After following coach Danny Sprinkle from Montana State, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) tries to block a shot by TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

___

