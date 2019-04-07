Baylor wins title, holds off Notre Dame in final seconds

TAMPA — This time, there were no last-second heroics for Arike Ogunbowale and Notre Dame. No amazing shot at the buzzer. No jaw-dropping highlight to vault her to another ESPY and Notre Dame to a repeat title.

This time, the ultimate big moment player came up short in the most mundane of ways. Ogunbowale missed a foul shot in the final seconds as Baylor defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, in the NCAA championship game Sunday.

Baylor was able to beat the defending national champions despite blowing a 17-point lead and losing a one of their star players to an apparent knee injury in the third quarter.

Chloe Jackson, who was voted the tournament’s most outstanding player, drove past three defenders to make a layup and give Baylor an 82-80 lead with 3.2 seconds left. Notre Dame called a timeout and inbounded the ball to Ogunbowale, whose buzzer-beater in last year’s game lifted Notre Dame to the title.

Ogunbowale was fouled driving to the basket. She missed her first free throw, made the second and the Irish never got the ball back.