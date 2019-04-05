It was the ultimate clash of styles

Oregon had the most exciting player on the floor in Sabrina Ionescu, a guard so multi-talented that no less than Stephon Curry of the Warriors labeled her “A legend in her own right.”

Baylor, with its defense-first style of play and a frontcourt of 6-foot-7 Kalani Brown and the 6-4 Lauren Cox, was more steamroller than finesse.

Well, it’s going to be the old school steamroller in the NCAA title game on Sunday as the Bears defeated Oregon, 72-67, in in their Women’s Final Four game Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Baylor, who will play the winner of the Notre Dame-Connecticut semifinal, will be attempting to win their third national title.

Baylor won by holding one of the most exciting offenses in the game to 1-to-13 shooting down the stretch.

Cox had 11 rebounds and 21 points, including two big free throws with 18 seconds left. Brown finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Ionescu, the career leader in NCAA triple-doubles for both men and women, finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. The Ward Trophy winner as the top player in the nation, Ionescu could have played her last game as she is old enough to declare for the WNBA draft despite being a junior. Many have projected her to be the top pick.

No. 1 Baylor entered the game having lost just one game this season, way back on Dec. 15 when they were defeated 68-63 at Stanford. The Bears have had zero competition in the tournament heading into this game as their closest contest was an 85-53 win over Iowa in the regional final.

Still, coach Kim Mulkey knew her team was going to have their hands full trying to contain Ionescu.

"I will tell you that it all starts with Sabrina," Mulkey said at Thursday’s press coference. "What a talent. What a joy to watch — if you're not having to play against her. She's got that umph in her. She certainly is not the only great player on that team, but it starts and stops with her. She makes everybody around her better.”

Of the four coaches at the Final Four, only Oregon’s Kelly Graves has never been on this stage. In fact, Graves is the only coach not to have won a national title. The other three coaches -- Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, Notre Dame’s Muffett McGraw and UConn’s Geno Auriemma -- have produced a total of 15 national titles.

“You could say I’m the new kid on the block, so to speak,” Graves said with a laugh at his press conference Thursday.

A new kid who has been knocking on the door for several seasons. Graves lost to McGraw and Auriemma in the last two national Tournaments. In 2017, the Huskies crushed Oregon, 90-52, in the Elite Eight. Last year, also in the Elite 8, the Irish defeated the Ducks, 84-74, before going on to win the national title.

Graves, who was hired five seasons ago, put together a top ranked recruiting class in 2016, which was headlined by the singing of Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu, who was just named Pac 12 player of the year for the second straight season, has led Oregon State to the tournament in all three of her seasons.

This year, Graves’ team finally got past the Elite Eight this year, beating Mississippi State, 88-84.

“I’m probably the least surprised person in America that Oregon is here,” Auriemma said before Friday’s game. “I told him, the way he’s done it and how quickly he’s done it……I just think it is really cool and really impressive.”