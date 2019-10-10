Seton Hall and Villanova expected to be best of Big East

The Big East rebounds this season from an underwhelming 2018-19 where it barely got four teams into the NCAA Tournament, none were seeded higher than fifth and only Villanova won a game. There are many returning starters and likely six or seven programs are contenders to make the NCAA draw this time around.

Seton Hall and Preseason Player of the Year Myles Powell were picked in a preseason coaches poll to win with 77 points, just ahead of Villanova’s 76; both received five first-place votes. Xavier, Marquette, Providence, Georgetown and Creighton finished behind them, all within a small margin of each other.

Butler, St. John’s and DePaul finished eight through 10.

Joining Powell on the all-conference first team were Butler guard Kamar Baldwin, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander, Marquette guard Markus Howard, Providence swingman Alpha Diallo and Xavier forward Naji Marshall.

St. John’s senior Mustapha Heron and Storm junior LJ Figueroa, were picked for the all-conference second team.

Villanova’s 6-9 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was selected as the Big East’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.