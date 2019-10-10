TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Seton Hall and Villanova expected to be best of Big East

Myles Powell of the Seton Hall Pirates celebrates

Myles Powell of the Seton Hall Pirates celebrates his teams victory over the St. John's Red Storm after a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

The Big East rebounds this season from an underwhelming 2018-19 where it barely got four teams into the NCAA Tournament, none were seeded higher than fifth and only Villanova won a game. There are many returning starters and likely six or seven programs are contenders to make the NCAA draw this time around.

Seton Hall and Preseason Player of the Year Myles Powell were picked in a preseason coaches poll to win with 77 points, just ahead of Villanova’s 76; both received five first-place votes. Xavier, Marquette, Providence, Georgetown and Creighton finished behind them, all within a small margin of each other.

Butler, St. John’s and DePaul finished eight through 10.

Joining Powell on the all-conference first team were Butler guard Kamar Baldwin, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander, Marquette guard Markus Howard, Providence swingman Alpha Diallo and Xavier forward Naji Marshall.

St. John’s senior Mustapha Heron and Storm junior LJ Figueroa, were picked for the all-conference second team.

Villanova’s 6-9 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was selected as the Big East’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Aaron Hicks of the Yankees takes batting practice CC, Hicks could give Yanks a rare surplus of healthy bodies
Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St. Gloomy forecast for St. John's doesn't faze Anderson
Leonard Williams of the Jets prior to the Gase remains high on Leonard Williams
Sam Darnold of the Jets throws a pass Gase says Darnold will be safe on the field
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) speaks to Kyrie Irving leaves early in Nets' preseason win
Brian Baldinger during Total Access on Monday, August How LI's Baldinger reinvented himself as an NFL analyst
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search