Fair scores 21, Burrows added 17 as No. 25 Syracuse women beat Boston College 71-64

By The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y, — Dyaisha Fair scored 21 points with six assists, Sophie Burrows had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 25 Syracuse beat Boston College 71-64 Sunday night.

Fair scored eight points in a 10-1 spurt that made it 23-17 midway through the second quarter and gave the Orange the lead for good. They took a 10-point lead into halftime and scored 12 of the first 14 third-quarter points to make it 44-24 when Burrows hit a 3-pointer with 6:42 left.

Kaylah Ivey hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 56-49 when Dontavia Waggoner made a layup with 5:38 to play. Neither team scored again until Perkins hit a jumper nearly two minutes later and the Eagles got no closer.

Waggoner and Teya Sidberry each scored 12 points and T’yana Todd added 11 for Boston College (9-7, 1-2 ACC).

Syracuse (11-2, 1-1) was 0-for-5 shooting with two turnovers over the first five minutes of the game. The Orange shot just 37% from the field — while Boston College made 27 of 65 (42%) — but outscored the Eagles 19-7 from the free-throw line and 17-9 in second-chance points.

Boston College made just 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range and 7 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Boston College plays at No. 16 Notre Dame on Thursday. Syracuse hits the road to play Thursday at Wake Forest.

