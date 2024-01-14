Viera, Pili pace No. 19 Utah women in handing Cal its worst loss of the season, 93-56

SALT LAKE CITY — Ines Vieira scored 19 points shooting 8 for 11, Alisa Pili scored 18 points and No. 19 Utah overwhelmed California 93-56 on Sunday to end its two-game losing streak.

Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen each scored 14 points, Dasia Young scored 11 points and the Utah bench added 17 points as the Utes (12-5, 1-3 Pac-12) shot 38 for 60 (63.3%) and made 12 of 14 foul shots (85.7%).

Ionna Krimili led Cal with 14 points and Leilani McIntosh scored 12. Cal shot 20 for 61 (32.8%) including 8-for-32 (25%) from beyond the arc.

McIntosh's 3-pointer 49 seconds in marked Cal's only lead of the game. Pili, Young and McQueen converted layups on three of Utah's next four possessions and the Utes were on their way.

McKayla Williams made a 3 and a jump shot to bring Cal to an 8-all tie a little more than midway through the first quarter, but Utah closed the quarter outscoring the Bears 11-1 as Cal failed to score in the quarter's final 2:36.

The Utes broke it open in the second quarter when they outscored Cal 29-12 with a 13-for-20 shooting effort in which Johnson made her three shot attempts — all layins — and a foul shot which was part of a three-point play with 5:04 left before halftime that made it 36-17.

Utah outscored Cal in all four quarters. It was the Bears' largest margin of defeat all season.

Cal (12-5, 2-3) hosts Oregon State on Friday. Utah hosts No. 9 USC on Friday.

