Jaylon Tyson scores 22, Cal beat UCLA 66-57, snaps 19-game Pac-12 losing streaks

LOS ANGELES — Jaylon Tyson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, Fardaws Aimaq had his 10th double-double of the season and California beat UCLA 66-57 Saturday night for its first Pac-12 Conference win in a calendar year.

Cal (5-10, 1-3) hadn't beaten a conference opponent since it beat Stanford 92-70 on Jan. 6, 2023. The Golden Bears had lost 19 straight — including the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament — in league play and snapped a 16-game road skid.

Aimaq finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds and Jalen Cone scored 12 points for Cal.

Aimaq converted a three-point play to open the scoring and UCLA trailed the rest of the way. Tyson, Cone, and Aimaq each made a 3-pointer to give Cal a 12-2 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half as the Bruins started the game 1-of-9 shooting with four turnovers.

The Golden Bears led by as many as 13 points in the first half and Tyson scored six points in a 9-2 spurt that made it 45-31 when he scored inside with 14:50 to play. UCLA scored 11 of the next 15 points — going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line — to trim its deficit to seven. Tyson answered with a 3 to push Cal's lead by to double figures and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Sebastian Mack, who had two points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half, finished with 20 points for UCLA (6-9, 1-3).

The Bruins have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight. UCLA had won 11 in a row against the Bears and had won 10 straight by double figures at Pauley Pavilion.

California forward Fardaws Aimaq, left, shoots as UCLA forward Adem Bona defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Cal returns home to face Colorado on Wednesday. UCLA plays Thursday at Utah.

