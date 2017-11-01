This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 57° Good Evening
Overcast 57° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Newsday’s women’s hoops preseason top 10

Top-rated UConn boasts three All-Americans, but Mississippi State and defending national champ South Carolina should challenge.

As a sophomore last season, UConn's Katie Lou

As a sophomore last season, UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson was co-player of the year in the American Conference. Photo Credit: AP / Robert Franklin

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

1. Connecticut: UConn will be a serious national title contender with All-Americans Katie Lou Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams, and starting guard Kia Nurse back. Duke transfer Azura Stevens, a versatile 6-6 matchup nightmare, is finally eligible.

2. Mississippi State: A run to the national title game last season makes the Bulldogs a Final Four contender this season. Morgan William, the hero of last season’s Final Four win over Connecticut, Victoria Vivians and 6-7 center Teaira McCowan are back.

3. South Carolina: The defending national champion lost Alaina Coates, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis to the WNBA. But All-American forward Aja Wilson, who was the most outstanding player of last season’s Final Four, and guards Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Tyasha Harris are back.

4. Texas: The Longhorns return their top three scorers, including the backcourt of Brooke McCarty and Ariel Atkins. Joyner Holmes, a 6-3 guard/forward, showed signs of becoming a star by averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman.

5. Baylor: The Lady Bears will miss Alexis Jones, Alexis Prince and Nina Davis. Kalani Brown, a 6-7 center, and starting guard Kristy Wallace return. Expect sophomores Natalie Chou, a guard, and Lauren Cox, a forward, to play bigger roles this season.

6. Ohio State: All-American guard Kelsey Mitchell decided to return to Columbus rather than enter the WNBA draft, instantly putting the Buckeyes among the Final Four contenders. Ohio State will need a healthy season from Stephanie Mavunga to reach its potential.

7. UCLA: The Bruins return guard Jordin Canada, who averaged 17.8 points last season, and 6-4 forward Monique Billings, who averaged 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. UCLA adds talented freshmen Michaela Onyenwere and Chantel Horvat.

8. Notre Dame: Star center Brianna Turner will miss the season as she continues to rehab from a ruptured ACL. The Irish, however, will be strong with guards Marina Mabrey, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Lili Thompson, a Stanford graduate transfer.

9. Louisville: Louisville returns its top two scorers, including guard Asia Durr, who averaged 19.2 points as a sophomore. The Cardinals were a young team in 2016-17, with six freshman, including guard Sydney Zambrotta of North Babylon, who played in 29 games.

10. Oregon: The Ducks made a surprising run to the Elite Eight last season, losing to Connecticut. The sophomore duo of Sabrina Ionescu, who had an amazing four triple-doubles and was the consensus national freshman of the year last season, and Ruthy Hebard are back.

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Mets promoted Pat Roessler to hitting coach Sources: Pat Roessler promoted to Mets hitting coach
Jets cornerback Buster Skrine emerges from the pile with Buster Skrine expected to play Thursday vs. Bills
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins looks on during training 16W podcast: Suspensions, trade recap, Week 9 preview
Kevin Long is not expected to rejoin the Source: Long unlikely to return to Mets’ staff
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell grabs a rebound during Nets rally to take lead, but can’t hold off Phoenix
New York City FC's Alexander Ring and Columbus Crew's Columbus takes advantage of short-handed NYCFC