1. Connecticut: UConn will be a serious national title contender with All-Americans Katie Lou Samuelson, Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams, and starting guard Kia Nurse back. Duke transfer Azura Stevens, a versatile 6-6 matchup nightmare, is finally eligible.

2. Mississippi State: A run to the national title game last season makes the Bulldogs a Final Four contender this season. Morgan William, the hero of last season’s Final Four win over Connecticut, Victoria Vivians and 6-7 center Teaira McCowan are back.

3. South Carolina: The defending national champion lost Alaina Coates, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis to the WNBA. But All-American forward Aja Wilson, who was the most outstanding player of last season’s Final Four, and guards Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Tyasha Harris are back.

4. Texas: The Longhorns return their top three scorers, including the backcourt of Brooke McCarty and Ariel Atkins. Joyner Holmes, a 6-3 guard/forward, showed signs of becoming a star by averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman.

5. Baylor: The Lady Bears will miss Alexis Jones, Alexis Prince and Nina Davis. Kalani Brown, a 6-7 center, and starting guard Kristy Wallace return. Expect sophomores Natalie Chou, a guard, and Lauren Cox, a forward, to play bigger roles this season.

6. Ohio State: All-American guard Kelsey Mitchell decided to return to Columbus rather than enter the WNBA draft, instantly putting the Buckeyes among the Final Four contenders. Ohio State will need a healthy season from Stephanie Mavunga to reach its potential.

7. UCLA: The Bruins return guard Jordin Canada, who averaged 17.8 points last season, and 6-4 forward Monique Billings, who averaged 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. UCLA adds talented freshmen Michaela Onyenwere and Chantel Horvat.

8. Notre Dame: Star center Brianna Turner will miss the season as she continues to rehab from a ruptured ACL. The Irish, however, will be strong with guards Marina Mabrey, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young and Lili Thompson, a Stanford graduate transfer.

9. Louisville: Louisville returns its top two scorers, including guard Asia Durr, who averaged 19.2 points as a sophomore. The Cardinals were a young team in 2016-17, with six freshman, including guard Sydney Zambrotta of North Babylon, who played in 29 games.

10. Oregon: The Ducks made a surprising run to the Elite Eight last season, losing to Connecticut. The sophomore duo of Sabrina Ionescu, who had an amazing four triple-doubles and was the consensus national freshman of the year last season, and Ruthy Hebard are back.