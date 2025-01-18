SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Thompson, Avery lead Oklahoma State's balanced attack in 83-73 win over Colorado

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson and reserve Marchelus Avery each scored 15 points and Abou Ousmane scored 14 points and Oklahoma State beat Colorado 83-73 on Saturday.

Reserve Patrick Suemnick scored 10 points for Oklahoma State (10-7, 2-4 Big 12), which ended a two-game losing streak.

Bangot Dak scored 15 points, reserve Sebastian Rancik 11 and Julian Hammond III 10 for the Buffaloes (9-8, 0-6), who have lost six straight.

Avery's 3-pointer with 10:55 left before halftime broke a tie at 14 and the Cowboys led for the remainder.

Andrej Jakimovski's 3 with 8:16 left before halftime reduced Colorado's deficit to 24-21, but the Cowboys outscored Colorado 19-12 for the rest of the first half and led 43-33 at intermission. The Buffaloes made runs to close within five (43-38) and four (45-41) in the second half but never got closer.

Khalil Brantley made a jump shot, Avery made two foul shots and Brantley added a layup for a 6-0 run that gave Oklahoma State a 64-50 advantage with 9:15 left. Dak's jump shot with 30 seconds left marked the last time Colorado got within 10 points (82-73).

Colorado hosts BYU on Tuesday. Oklahoma State hosts Arizona on Tuesday.

