O'Mar Stanley powers Boise State over No. 17 Colorado State 65-58

BOISE, Idaho — O’Mar Stanley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points each to lead Boise State to a 65-58 win over No. 17 Colorado State on Tuesday night.

The Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which shot 39% from the field, built a 13-point lead with 5:56 left to play and survived a late rally by Colorado State. Boise State hit 17-of-23 free throws for the game to make up for its shortcomings from the field.

After the final horn, Boise State fans stormed the court to celebrate the win over the highest-ranked opponent the Broncos have beaten at home since upending 15th-ranked Washington on Dec. 4, 1998.

Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points to lead the Colorado State, while Nique Clifford added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Colorado State (13-3, 1-2) struggled offensively all night, shooting just 47% against a scrappy Broncos defense. Boise State also had 10 steals, its second-highest mark this season.

But it was the Rams’ woes from 3-point range that did them in. Colorado State was 1 of 10 shooting from behind the arc until Clifford made a 3-pointer with 5:49 remaining, and the Rams finished the game 4 of 16 from long distance.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens shoots against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Credit: AP/Steve Conner

Colorado State: The Rams' two-game slide has been marked by poor shooting, hitting 44% and 47% against Utah State and Boise State, respectively.

Boise State: The Broncos seem to have shored up some of its losses to graduation last season, finding a gem in St. Johns transfer Stanley. Stanley scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Broncos’ comeback win over San Jose State last weekend.

UP NEXT

Colorado State returns home to host Air Force on Tuesday.

Colorado State forward Joel Scott (1) shoots over Boise State guard Kobe Young (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Credit: AP/Steve Conner

Boise State travels to Nevada on Friday night.

___

