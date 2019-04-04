TAMPA — It’s been quite a journey for Danielle Cosgrove.

A year ago, she was one of the best prep players on Long Island, having been named Newsday’s Suffolk Player of the Year after averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds for Sachem East.

Today, the 6-3 Cosgrove is a wide-eyed freshman at Notre Dame hoping to get a chance to play in her first Final Four as the defending champions meet rival UConn Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA women’s tournament.

“It’s surreal,” Cosgrove said before her team practice Thursday at Amalie Arena. “Going into the season being national champions, I knew it was going to be quite a season. But this is beyond anything I could imagine.

“Just to be here is an honor. It’s been great.”

It’s an honor she’s been able to share with her parents, Nikki and Patrick Cosgrove, in a unique way. Not only is the Cosgrove family in Tampa for the Final Four, but they have been able to attend a majority of their daughter’s home games this year after buying a second house in South Bend, Indiana, before she started her freshman year. Nikki and Patrick still both work on Long Island and own a home in Holbrook.

“She’s our only child so we did it to support her as much as the team,” Nikki said. “It’s been really exciting to watch all her years of hard work pay off to be at a school like this.”

Notre Dame starts four seniors and one junior. All five are considered WNBA prospects, which means there aren’t a lot of minutes available for a freshman. In Notre Dame’s 84-68 win over Stanford in the Elite Eight, the five starters played 34 or more minutes each. Cosgrove and two sophomores each got to come in for two minutes. On the season, Cosgrove has averaged 4.9 minutes and 1.4 points per game.

Cosgrove said playing with so many talented players has really taught her a lot about the game.

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” she said. “Playing behind such great players you learn and begin to understand what it takes to play at a high level. This year has been interesting as far as taking a step back and figuring out what I need to do to learn to play.”

On Thursday, Cosgrove was learning what it’s like to be getting ready for a game on the biggest stage in women’s sports. Before her team’s practice, there were more than 50 reporters in the locker room and ESPN was conducting interviews down the hallway.

Said Cosgrove: “Just to be a part of this is amazing.”