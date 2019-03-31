TODAY'S PAPER
March Madness: Michigan State upsets No. 1 overall seed Duke to reach Final Four

Xavier Tillman #23 (L) and Kenny Goins #25

Xavier Tillman #23 (L) and Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate the basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By The Associated Press
Michigan State upset Zion Williamson and No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 in the East Region final.

The victory sends the No. 2 seed Spartans coach Tom Izzo to his eighth Final Four. Michigan State's most recent trip was in 2015, when it lost to Duke in the national semifinals.

Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, had 20 points and 10 assists.

Duke had escaped its previous two games, winning them by a total of three points, but couldn't pull out this one.

Williamson, the superb freshman expected to be the top pick in this year's NBA draft, had 24 points and 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett, Duke's other star freshman, scored 21 points but also had seven turnovers and missed one of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left with a chance to tie it.

Michigan State will face West Region champ Texas Tech for a berth in the national title game.

