WASHINGTON — Based on the skills, strength and reputation of Duke big man Zion Williamson, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, “He’s not Superman, but he’s damn close.” Based on the record, Izzo might just as well have been speaking about Mike Krzyzewski.

The Duke coach is 11-1 all-time against the fellow Hall of Famer who will be his counterpart here Sunday evening in a heavyweight matchup between top-tier programs, both shooting for another trip to the Final Four. Duke is seeded first in the East Regional, Michigan State is seeded second and together they will produce the marquee game so far in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“It’s not going to be Michigan State against Zion. It’s not going to be Krzyzewski against Izzo. It’s going to be Michigan State against Duke,” Izzo said Saturday. “And I’m proud that I’ve got a team that I think is ready for the challenge.”

Each side carries drama as well as history into the regional final. Duke (32-5) is coming off two consecutive breathless victories in this year’s March Madness. Michigan State (31-6) is here after overcoming a string of injuries. Both teams will bring their mutual respect.

“I remember 2015, the matchup, the Final Four,” Duke point guard Tre Jones said. “They have a really good program, similar to Duke in that they have a winning tradition and they have a really good coach, as well. So it will be a good battle.”

Jones will be pitted against Cassius Winston, perhaps the nation’s best point guard, who was Jones’ equal in diplomacy Saturday.

“They’re fun to watch,” he said of the Blue Devils. “When you think of college basketball, that’s one of the things you think of, that organization. And they earned it.”

There is no similar mano a mano comparison involving Williamson, though. No one is anything like him. The consensus top player in college basketball and expected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is quick and strong, with amazing jumping ability. He proverbially brought down the house when he rose far above the rim to catch and dunk off an alley-oop pass from Jones against Virginia Tech late Friday.

“I’m just enjoying my college experience with my brothers and Coach K and the [assistant] coaches,” Williamson said. “I’m just trying to make the most of this opportunity and hopefully win a national championship.”

Both teams have question marks. Duke’s Cam Reddish missed the Virginia Tech game with a knee injury that was disclosed just before tipoff. His status is unknown. Nick Ward of Michigan State, a key figure in keeping Williamson off the boards, came down hard on his injured hand in the win over LSU on Friday. “Nothing is going to keep me off the court,” Ward said.

Most compelling, though, is the tale of the tape between the coaches. Both described a friendly professional relationship, highlighted by serving together on numerous college basketball boards and by a strong mutual respect.

“We both get paid a lot of money now. A lot. But we didn’t get in it for that. We got in it because we love the game,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s never changed. He’s a genuine guy … I really respect and like Tom a lot. I think he’s been great, obviously, for Michigan State but also for college basketball.”

Izzo said: “I have incredible respect for what he’s done. Any coach, any person, any CEO who can consistently work at a level of excellence, I’m a fan of.”

He just wishes Krzyzewski weren’t so darned consistent against him. Izzo’s only win over the apparent coaching Superman occurred in the 2005 Sweet 16.

“We’ve played them down there a lot, played them in different events and we’ve knocked on the door,” Izzo said. “It hasn’t opened yet. One of these days, it’s going to open.”