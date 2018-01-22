TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Evening
Overcast 50° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ex-Baylor basketball player Chameka Scott dies at 33

Chameka Scott (21) of the Baylor Lady Bears

Chameka Scott (21) of the Baylor Lady Bears and her teammates celebrate a three-point basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2005 Women's NCAA Basketball National Championship game on April 5, 2005 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor women’s basketball player Chameka Scott has died of cancer.

The school announced that Scott died on Sunday. The 33-year-old Scott helped the Lady Bears win the program’s first national championship in 2005, when she started 35 of the 36 games. She hit all three of her shots and had four rebounds in the NCAA title game against Michigan State.

She went on to play for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and later in Europe.

The cancer was discovered in 2015, and she had surgery and was thought to be cancer-free. But it recently returned. She had been undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in her hometown of Houston.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey posted on Instagram that she was “absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of the most beloved members of the Lady Bear family. Chameka Scott was one of my first recruits at Baylor University and the heartbeat of the 2005 National Championship team.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets goes to the Dinwiddie taking — and making — big shots
Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates speaks with the Source: Jets could promote Bates to OC
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur watches from Giants name Shurmur head coach
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson's Broward County mug Lawyer denies Anderson made sexual threat
Former Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry speaks Strawberry on baseball: 'I don't even like it'
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to Glauber: Shurmur has full plate in new job