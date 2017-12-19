TODAY'S PAPER
Geno Auriemma earns 1,00th career win

No. 1 UConn defeated Oklahoma, 88-64, at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday as Geno Auriemma earned his 1,000th career win.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma smiles during the
Photo Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma smiles during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut's Azura Stevens reacts after scoring a basket
Photo Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

Connecticut's Azura Stevens reacts after scoring a basket while fouled during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, talks to
Photo Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, talks to his team at the end of the first quarter an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, and trainer
Photo Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, and trainer Janelle Francisco, left, help an injured Gabby Williams (15) off the court during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

