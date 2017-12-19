No. 1 UConn defeated Oklahoma, 88-64, at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday as Geno Auriemma earned his 1,000th career win.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma smiles during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut's Azura Stevens reacts after scoring a basket while fouled during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, talks to his team at the end of the first quarter an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.