It took two-and-a-half months, but the St. John’s team that everyone imagined would emerge after a blistering 11-2 start to the season finally reappeared Sunday afternoon on campus.

The Red Storm team that has shot so badly this season finally found its stroke and rode great perimeter scoring — headlined by sophomore Greg Williams Jr. — to a stunning 91-71 upset of No. 10 Creighton at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John’s (15-14, 4-12 Big East) made a season-high 14 three-pointers and Wiliams was 7-for-10 from outside the arc to pull off the feat. Williams had two of his three-pointers in a late 11-0 run for an 84-64 lead with about four minutes left. LJ Figueroa had two three-pointers and Julian Champagnie two for the Storm.

St. John’s also held the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who came in shooting 40% on three-pointers in conference play, to 4-for-27 (15%).

St. John’s last defeated a Top 10 opponent on campus 45 years ago. The 1975-76 team beat No. 7 Tennessee, 79-70, led by Bernard King on Dec. 9, 1975, in what was then known as Alumni Hall. The Red Storm’s last win over a ranked opponent in the building that’s been renamed Carnesecca Arena was last season when it beat No. 16 Marquette.

It was St. John’s second win this season over a ranked opponent. It defeated then-No. 16 Arizona on Dec. 21 in San Francisco. It had lost six straight against teams in the Top 25 before Sunday.

Williams had 21 points, Rasheem Dunn had 19 points and 10 assists, Figueroa had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Champagnie had 13 points for St. John’s.

Damien Jefferson had 20 points for Creighton, which had a five-game win streak halted.