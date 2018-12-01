TODAY'S PAPER
By Newsday Staff
KENNESAW, Ga. — Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton combined to score 35 points as Hofstra routed Kennesaw State, 78-52, on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Pride (5-3), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Wright-Foreman has scored in double figures for 61 straight games. Pemberton sank a three-pointer at the 14:02 mark of the first half to become the 37th Hofstra player to top 1,000 points in a career.

Tyler Hooker paced the Owls (1-8) with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ugo Obineke and Bryson Lockley added 13 points apiece.

Kennesaw State made just 8 of 33 shots from the floor (24 percent) in the first half and trailed 37-22 at intermission.

Hofstra held the Owls to 0-of-9 shooting from three-point range. It marked the first time the Pride held an opponent without a three-pointer since holding James Madison to 0-for-11 shooting in 2014.— ap

