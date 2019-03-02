TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hofstra wins, clinches Colonial Athletic Association title

Justin Wright-Foreman scores 28 points for Pride in rout of Delaware.

Justin Wright-Foreman on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Justin Wright-Foreman on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
Print

The Hofstra men’s basketball team entered their final regular season game on Saturday afternoon with a chance to clinch its first Colonial Athletic Association title since the 2015-2016 season.

Behind a strong a 28-point performance by senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman, the Pride did just that defeating host Delaware 92-70. Eli Pemberton added 20 points, Desure Buie had 16 and Jacquil Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pride took a 44-31 advantage into halftime led by Wright-Foreman’s 17 first half points. The game was tied at 7 briefly in the early going, but Hofstra went on a 11-1 run to open a 10-point lead.

Delaware (16-15, 8-10) struggled to keep Hofstra off the glass. The Pride outrebounded the Fightin' Blue Hens, 35-22 and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which converted to 13 second-chance points.

Hofstra’s defense was on full display as they forced 10 turnovers, which resulted in 15 points. The Pride (25-6, 15-3) offense was also dominant, shooting a blistering 60 percent from the floor and 47 percent from behind the arc.

Hofstra now turns its attention to the CAA tournament, which will be held in North Charleston, South Carolina, entering as the top seed. The Pride will face the winner of James Madison and Towson at 12 p.m. on March 10.  

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters drives past Brooklyn Nets' third loss in row drops them below .500
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State works out Slow of foot, but Haskins impresses at NFL Combine
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (41) rallies fans in Edge rusher just one hole the Jets must fill
Shamorie Ponds reacts to a loss against Xavier St. John's needs a victory against DePaul
Kings guard Yogi Ferrell, left, tries to stop Clipper, Knicks have some parallels despite records
Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux skates to the Rangers' Lemieux cares about wins, not points