The Hofstra men’s basketball team entered their final regular season game on Saturday afternoon with a chance to clinch its first Colonial Athletic Association title since the 2015-2016 season.

Behind a strong a 28-point performance by senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman, the Pride did just that defeating host Delaware 92-70. Eli Pemberton added 20 points, Desure Buie had 16 and Jacquil Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pride took a 44-31 advantage into halftime led by Wright-Foreman’s 17 first half points. The game was tied at 7 briefly in the early going, but Hofstra went on a 11-1 run to open a 10-point lead.

Delaware (16-15, 8-10) struggled to keep Hofstra off the glass. The Pride outrebounded the Fightin' Blue Hens, 35-22 and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which converted to 13 second-chance points.

Hofstra’s defense was on full display as they forced 10 turnovers, which resulted in 15 points. The Pride (25-6, 15-3) offense was also dominant, shooting a blistering 60 percent from the floor and 47 percent from behind the arc.

Hofstra now turns its attention to the CAA tournament, which will be held in North Charleston, South Carolina, entering as the top seed. The Pride will face the winner of James Madison and Towson at 12 p.m. on March 10.