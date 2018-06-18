The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes Hofstra men’s basketball, announced a three-year agreement starting in 2020 for the men’s tournament to be held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

The 4,200-seat facility, being built for a reported $65 million, will be the practice facility for the NBA Wizards and home to the WNBA Mystics and NBA G League Capital City Go-Go. Completion is expected by the fall. The CAA, which did not reveal other potential venues it considered, will complete its three-year deal by holding the 2019 tournament at North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina.