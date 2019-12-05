Marianne Kalin scored a game-high 18 points with nine rebounds to lead the Hofstra women to a 51-39 victory over Morgan State at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Wednesday night.

Jaylen Hines had 10 points with nine rebounds Sorelle Ineza added 11 points and the Pride (2-5) finished the night shooting 43 percent from the floor.

Morgan State (3-6) was led by Chelsea Mitchell with 16 points and six rebounds.

Hofstra next travels to face Fairfield Saturday at 2 p.m.



