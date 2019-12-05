TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Marianne Kalin leads Hofstra women over Morgan State

By Combined News Services
Print

Marianne Kalin scored a game-high 18 points with nine rebounds to lead the Hofstra women to a 51-39 victory over Morgan State at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Wednesday night.
Jaylen Hines had 10 points with nine rebounds Sorelle Ineza added 11 points and the Pride (2-5) finished the night shooting 43 percent from the floor. 
Morgan State (3-6) was led by Chelsea Mitchell with 16 points and six rebounds. 
Hofstra next travels to face Fairfield Saturday at 2 p.m.


By Combined News Services

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Taurean Prince of the Nets reacts after a Prince making Nets' trade of Crabbe even better
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) drives as Atlanta Nets' starters clamp down on Hawks, pull away for victory
Mets owner Fred Wilpon looks on during the Wilpons in talks to sell majority stake in Mets
Fred Wilpon (R) talks with Jeff Wilpon during Timeline of Wilpon family's ownership of Mets
Steve Cohen speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Lennon: Unlike Wilpons, potential Mets owner would spend
"It has always been a dream of mine Financier Steven A. Cohen makes a pitch for the Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search