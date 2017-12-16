Jared Rivers had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists to lift LIU Post over NYIT, 73-63, Saturday at Pratt Recreation Center.

Austin Kennedy added 16 points for the Pioneers (4-7 overall, 2-1 East Coast Conference). Kieran Hamilton scored 19 points, and Jeffrey Hayden added 12 points and seven rebounds for NYIT (2-10. 0-3).

Saint Thomas Aquinas 99, Molloy 87: Mike Torre finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Molloy (3-8 overall, 2-1 conference) in East Coast Conference action. Nick Corbett had 22 points, three assists and four steals. Saint Thomas Aquinas was led by Kameron Murrel, who scored 30 points. Molloy trailed by 22 with 5:42 remaining, and pulled to within six with 2:18 to go.

SUNY-Cortland 90, SUNY-Old Westbury 66: Alan McDonald scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for SUNY-Old Westbury (3-4 overall, 2-2 conference) in non-conference. Terrin Roland added 13 points. Zach Lydon led SUNY-Cortland with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Women’s Basketball

USMMA 71, York College 32: Taylor Hightower scored 22 points with 11 rebounds to lead USMMA (7-2 overall, 4-1 conference) in non-conference play. Kiana Vega added 19 points and five assists. Giovana Rosado had 11 points for York College. USMMA’s bench scored 40 points.

NYIT 70, Goldey-Beacom 43: Nina Vukusavljevic’s 18 points, four rebounds, eight assists and five steals led NYIT (7-4 overall, 2-1 conference) in non-conference. Shalie Frierson also had 17 points and six rebounds.

Saint Thomas Aquinas 58, Molloy 47: Ihnacinse Grady had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Molloy (6-4 overall, 1-2 conference) in the ECC. Alex Bertolino led Saint Thomas Aquinas with 25 points and four steals.

Caldwell, 67, Adelphi 49: Natalie Fekula and Fallyn Stephens scored nine points apiece for Adelphi (5-7) in non-conference action. Fekula also had nine rebounds. Andie Lennon and Karlie O’Driscoll had 20 points each for Caldwell.

Albertus Magnus College 72, Farmingdale State College 65: Essence Casey had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Farmingdale State College (5-7) in non-conference action. Alexis Antonacci added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Olivia Bolden lifted Albertus Magnus with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.