Stony Brook's Jeff Boals reportedly in mix for Ohio U. coaching post

Coach Jeff Boals, 55-41 at Stony Brook, played

Coach Jeff Boals, 55-41 at Stony Brook, played at Ohio U. in the early 1990s and is a logical choice for the Bobcats' open slot.   Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals has been mentioned in speculation as the possible new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater. Published reports called him an obvious candidate and fellow members of the coaching fraternity expect him to at least be in consideration for the job that opened Wednesday when Saul Phillips was fired.

Boals was captain of the Ohio team for two years and led it to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 mark this season. The Seawolves are expected to announce Sunday that they will play in a postseason tournament.

Shawn Heilbron, Stony Brook’s director of athletics, said: “Jeff has done an outstanding job as the head coach at Stony Brook, so it is not surprising that his name would be mentioned at this time of year.”

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

