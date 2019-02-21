TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway, police say

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call against Louisville during the second half at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday in Syracuse. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Barnes

By The Associated Press
Print

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police say Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Islanders' Nick Leddy, right, checks the Flames' Isles outplayed in chippy loss to Flames
Providence guard Drew Edwards lunges for a ball St. John's gets swept away by Providence
Emmanuel Mudiay of the Knicks looks on in Mudiay expected to play, but will it be at point guard?
Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki works out during spring Lennon: Tulo impressing, but can he handle grind?
Stony Brook goalie Anna Tesoriero makes save during Tesoriero leads by example for Stony Brook
Ed Davis of the Nets dunks the ball Ed Davis ready for Nets' playoff push